Missing Oregon boy, 6, struck and killed by truck on I-5

ALBANY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a missing 6-year-old boy was struck and killed by a truck after walking onto a freeway.

Sgt. Jeff Proulx says the boy from Albany was reported missing Monday at 9:30 p.m. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office dispatched four deputies to search for him along with a canine unit.

Less than a half-hour later, state troopers were dispatched to a crash on Interstate 5 south of Albany. Proulx says a commercial motor vehicle hit the child and two other vehicles may have been involved.

Proulx says the motorists are cooperating with the investigation and there’s no indication of wrongdoing.