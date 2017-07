× Man found dead in ravine in Burien; foul play suspected

BURIEN, Wash. — A passerby on Tuesday morning found the body of a man in a ravine near 17 Place South and Des Moines Memorial Drive in Burien. King County sheriff’s detectives are calling it a homicide.

Detectives are not releasing how the man died.

The King County medical examiner will determine cause and nature of death as well as identity of the man, the sheriff’s office said.