× Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles Enumclaw

A magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck Enumclaw about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. It’s the second quake recorded in the Pacific Northwest within the past 24 hours.

About 1 a.m. a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded near Ucluelet, Canada and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from either quake.