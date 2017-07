SKYWAY, Wash. — Firefighters said multiple mobile homes were on fire Tuesday night at 13100 Beacon Coal Mine Road South in Skyway.

Skyway Fire tweeted that there had been “one minor injury being transported to local hospital.”

Skyway Fire spokesman Dave Nelson said firefighters were in a “defensive attack” mode in fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

