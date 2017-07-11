× Elderly Louisiana couple critical after teen attacks them with hammer

KENNER, LA (WGNO) — An elderly couple is in critical condition after a 16-year-old boy attacked them with a hammer and then stole their car.

The 89-year-old man and 70-year-old woman were in their home on Teton Street with the teen shortly before 3:30 p.m. on July 9 when the teen beat them in the head with a hammer before fleeing in their car, according to the Kenner Police Department.

The woman managed to make it to a neighbor’s house to contact police after the severe beating, according to the KPD.

Detectives later found a hammer covered in the blood and hair of the victims inside their house.

The teen, who is not being named because of his age, was soon after picked up by the Baton Rouge Police Department when he crashed the victims’ car.

Kenner Police describe the teen as an acquaintance of the elderly couple.

The teen was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated burglary.

He is being held at the Riverdale Detention Center, according to the KPD.