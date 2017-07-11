Detectives investigating death of man found on roadside in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found along a road in Lake Stevens Tuesday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the body was discovered around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 44th Street Northeast and 123rd Avenue Northeast by someone traveling in the area.

The sheriff’s office says detectives believe they may know the identity of the man but positive identification, cause and manner of death will come from the Snohomish County medical examiner.