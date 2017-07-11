× City of Olympia does not pass resolution seeking Trump’s impeachment

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Olympia City Council voted against a resolution asking for congress to investigate President Trump, instead opting to write a letter.

The citizen activist group known as Puget Sound Communities 4 Impeachment, asked the council to consider the resolution last week. Without much notice, the council heard the group’s request, but voted down the resolution.

The council voted 4-3 to send a letter to legislators on behalf of residents sharing their concerns. The letter will urge legislators to seen an investigation into President Trump for illegal activity. The city manager called it a strongly worded letter, but it does not send the same message a resolution would.

According to Puget Sound Communities 4 Impeachment, 14 other cities have passed similar resolutions to impeach Trump. They call attention to the president’s business dealings, otherwise known as the emoluments clause, accusing the president of profiting from his office. Many of the cities are in California, including Los Angeles and Berkeley.

Council members said although they disagree with many of the president’s policies, they don’t believe passing a resolution is the right approach. The mayor said she wanted more time to review the allegations laid out in the resolution, and the city would need time to redraft the language before it would be considered again.