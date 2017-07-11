Body found floating in Skykomish, downstream from where Texas woman disappeared

INDEX, Wash. — A Snohomish County sheriff’s dive team was heading to Index on Tuesday night to recover the body of a woman found floating in the Skykomish River, the sheriff’s office said.

The area is downstream from Sunset Falls, where a woman recently disappeared, the sheriff’s office noted.

The body has not been identified yet.

The 25-year-old Texas woman was with family at Sunset Falls on the Skykomish River on June 27 when, her family said, she disappeared from the rock she was sitting on.

“She was reported to have fallen in the river just before 8 p.m.,” the county sheriff’s office said that day. “Snohawk1 searched the river for an about an hour and fire units were on scene with rescue teams.” The helicopter and marine units searched the falls and the river again the next day, without success.