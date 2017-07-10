× Washington State trooper’s random act of kindness

EVERETT, Wash — A Washington State trooper’s random act of kindness is going viral.

Trooper Brian Zillmer came across a homeless man on Interstate 5 in Everett, trying to get to Yakima. Zillmer picked the man up and took him to the Everett Transit Station. He bought him breakfast and then with his own money, paid for a $144 bus ticket to Yakima, where the man’s sister lives.

This isn’t the first time Zillmer has shown his kinder side. In December of 2016, he helped three Japanese exchange students after they had an accident on the way to Leavenworth. They emailed him asked for help getting their belongings from the car, since they had no transportation. He did them one better, bringing their things to them then taking them to Leavenworth to have lunch. And doing it all on his day off.

And this past January, he was on the receiving end of a couple of acts of kindness from others. An anonymous stranger paid for breakfast for him and a tableful of troopers. Then at the cleaner’s, he found a not saying someone had picked up his tab.

Trooper Zillmer, who has worked for W.S.P. for 21 years, says he still looks forward to coming to work every day and having the ability to make a difference in people’s lives.