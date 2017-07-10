× VIDEO: Yoga under the fireworks

BLAINE, Wash. — Western Washington + yoga is nothing new… but Western Washington + yoga + fireworks is something we’ve never seen, and it’s pretty cool.

Photographer Joey Winkler took a timelapse of his friend Desiree Yudin doing yoga under the Blaine Fourth of July fireworks show. Winkler says he helps Yudin with her Instagram page, creating content for her yoga audience and in return she teaches him how to do yoga.

Winkler said he used a Red Raven 4.5k to film the time lapse from Semiahmoo Spit.

“I had this idea randomly a week before the fourth just outta no where, I’ve never seen anything involving yoga and fireworks and I figured ‘why not?'” said Winkler.