Ryan Lewis is selling his $7.45 million Magnolia home (PHOTOS)

SEATTLE — Want a panoramic view of the Puget Sound? How about a salt water beach?

Famed DJ and producer Ryan Lewis is selling his $7.45 million Magnolia home, and he’s doing it with an epic video tour.

The 20-minute video is called “Allen Stone’s Invasion of Privacy,” and it features soul singer Allen Stone.

Stone does a pretty good job showing off Lewis’ property at 3035 Perkins Lane West too.

Lewis actually flipped the 4-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home. He originally purchased it in 2014 for $3.3 million. Windermere Real Estate currently has the listing double that, saying Lewis had extensive renovations done over the past three years.