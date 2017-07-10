× Neighbor accused of killing 95-year-old man in his Hoquiam home

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Police on Monday arrested a neighbor in the murder of a 95-year-old man whose body was found inside his Hoquiam home on Sunday.

Police said the victim’s daughter and a family friend found the man’s body in his home after not being able to contact him by phone. Police “discovered indications of forced entry and it appeared the home may have been burglarized,” police said.

Grays Harbor County Coroner Lane Youmans identified the victim as Robert Harmonn. The cause of death was due to stab wounds to neck and head and blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said his daughter told officers Harmonn had worked in heavy construction most of his life and had been in the merchant marine during World War II.

A 31-year-old female neighbor was arrested for Harmonn’s murder, police said.

“It appears this was not a random crime,” police said in a news release. “Information indicates the suspect knew the victim and may have occasionally mowed his lawn. Investigators are also gathering evidence the suspect may have recently stolen checks from the suspect and had attempted to cash them. It would appear the suspect may have a substance abuse problem.”