× Meet Lincoln! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE — Meet Lincoln! This 7-year-old Shiba Inu, Basenji mix has had quite a life. Now he’s looking for a fun and loving home to call his own.

Bethany Black with the Emerald City Pet Rescue told us Lincoln will sit on your lap and he will probably be very happy having you sit there and pet him, but at the same time he can also be playful.

Black said Lincoln was saved from the streets of Thailand along with a group of other dogs. Since he spent time on the streets, he is a flight risk and that means he needs to be in the right environment. They said he wouldn’t be a good park dog, which means he should always be leashed and tethered when outside, and he would fit well with a home that has a fenced yard.

Lincoln cannot be around cats since he has a strong prey drive. He is also selective about which dogs he likes and would do best around older, respectful kids.

He is in good health which means he is ready for adoption, but the rescue says they think he would really thrive with a foster family. That way everyone can see how he would do in a home environment for the first time.

If you are interested, head to emeraldcitypetrescue.org or just call 206-557-4661.