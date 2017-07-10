× Man killed by state trooper along I-5 identified as Kent resident

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man fatally shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper Saturday along Interstate 5 who allegedly had called 911 and requested “suicide by cop” before threatening the officer with a knife.

The Olympian reports 22-year-old National Guard reservist Michael Rude, of Kent, was shot by a trooper on the freeway in Lacey.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Monday that an autopsy shows Rude died of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen with internal bleeding.

Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the trooper, who hasn’t been named, is an 18-year veteran who is now on administrative leave.

The Olympia Police Department is leading a multi-agency independent investigation into the incident, which is expected to take a couple weeks.