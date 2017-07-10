× Kitsap’s new fast ferry hits the waters

SEATTLE — The new Kitsap Transit Fast Ferry hit the waters Monday morning. It will cut the commute in half for travelers from Bremerton to Seattle.

Last year, voters in Kitsap County approved a proposition that paid for the fast ferry.

The passenger-only ferry will run six trips each weekday — three in the morning (5:40 a.m., 6:50 a.m., and 8 a.m.), and three in the afternoon and evening (3:35 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 5:50 p.m.). Along with ten trips on Saturdays.

The ferry will cost $2 to ride from Bremerton to Seattle, and $10 if you’re going the other direction from Seattle to Bremerton. For the month of July, the ferry is free.

High speed ferry moves slowly out of port, then off like a bullet #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/u6VKXoY2LD — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 10, 2017

During the grand opening last week, Governor Jay Inslee spoke about how effective the fast ferry will be.

Saying there is still an affordable real estate market in Kitsap County and having a high-speed ferry from Bremerton to Seattle makes living over there even more attractive.

Before today, the only way to get to and from Seattle across the Puget Sound was on the state ferries.

Passing a normal ferry on trip to Bremerton. Looks like it's moving in slo-mo when aboard this new high speed ferry at 40 knots #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/UcGEs7mUBF — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 10, 2017