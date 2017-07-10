Jay-Z announces December concert at KeyArena

Posted 7:58 AM, July 10, 2017, by

Jay-Z performs during TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC on May 17, 2015 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

SEATTLE – Hip-hop star Jay-Z announced a concert tour to promote his latest studio album Monday, including a show in December in Seattle.

The 4:44 TOUR will kick off on Oct. 27 at Honda Center in Anaheim. He will appear at Seattle’s KeyArena on Dec. 13.

TIDAL members will have access to a special presale starting today at 9 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is married to superstar Beyoncé.