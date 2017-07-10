FBI arrests Hawaii-based soldier on terror charges for allegedly trying to aid ISIS

HONOLULU (AP) — An active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges after he allegedly attempted to provide classified documents and a drone to the Islamic State group, officials said Monday.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI said Ikaika Kang attempted to provide classified and unclassified military documents and a drone to the organization. It said Kang also tried to teach the group combat techniques.

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said SWAT team special agents arrested the 34-year-old on Saturday. Laanui said Kang is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

His military service record said Kang was an air traffic control operator at Wheeler Army Airfield. His rank was sergeant first class.

Kang enlisted in the Army in December 2001, just months after the Sept. 11 attacks. He served in Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011 and Afghanistan from July 2013 to April 2014.

Kang was assigned to the headquarters of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.