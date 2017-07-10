× Bonney Lake man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of neighbor hit by stray bullet while sleeping

TACOMA, Wash. — A Bonney Lake man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in the death of his neighbor after a stray bullet pierced her home while she slept.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 8.

Prosecutors said Tobin Panton fired his gun at a person who stole his car, but one of those bullets hit Linda Green while she slept in her bedroom.

Panton initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Linda’s family showed up to court wearing her favorite color, purple. Linda’s family remembers the great-grandmother as being full of love.

“My sister was the matriarch of the family, she kept us all together,” said Marvin Green.

“What he did was stupid, it should have never happened,” said Linda’s relative Paul Culp. “He was irresponsible.”

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said Panton interrupted a car thief in his driveway just before midnight on Nov. 3, 2016. Court documents said Panton pulled out his .40 caliber handgun and emptied the clip toward the stranger who was driving off in his Jeep.

Some of those bullets hit homes down the street, including Linda Green’s bedroom window.

Firefighters discovered early Friday morning she had been shot in the head; she died later that afternoon at a Tacoma hospital.

Green’s family hopes the shooting reminds others that using a firearm to protect property can have deadly consequences.

“Don’t take the law into your own hands,” said Culp, “This is why we have police.”