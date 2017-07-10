× Avanti Markets says hackers gained access to customer data at some of its self-service food kiosks

TUKWILA, Wash. — Avanti Markets announced Monday that it has learned that hackers on July Fourth gained access to personal customer information, including payment card data, at some of its food service kiosks.

“At this point, it appears the malware was designed to gather certain payment card information including the cardholder’s first and last name, credit/debit card number and expiration date. In addition, users of the Market Card option may have had their names and email addresses compromised, as well as their biometric information if they used the kiosk’s biometric verification functionality,” the Tukwila-based company said.

“Because not all of our kiosks are configured or used the same way, personal information on some kiosks may have been adversely affected, while other kiosks may not have been affected,” it said.

The company said that if you have questions or concerns, you may contact SECURITYINCIDENTINFO@AVANTIMARKETS.COM.