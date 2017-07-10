A sign of the times? No pooping in the garden…

SEATTLE — A sign planted in the Howell Collective P-Patch on Seattle’s Capital Hill has been drawing quite a bit of attention.

It reads, “Thank you for not pooping in the garden.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And it's not just showing the picture of a dog -- but a human, too.

The city of Seattle says it's inappropriate and plans to take down the sign Tuesday.

Neighbors in the area say it's an issue there and the sign should stay.

"I respect its candidness and the openness with which these people are saying and, you know what? I won't poop there," Justin Smith said with a laugh.

"You know what, there's a problem ," said Brian Jackson. "There's people that are addressing the problem. They did it in a polite manner."

Still no word yet on who created the sign.