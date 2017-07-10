7-Eleven stores giving away free slurpees Tuesday for its 90th birthday

SEATTLE — The convenience store 7-Eleven announced that it is giving away free slurpees to celebrate its 90th birthday.

“Participating U.S. stores will give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee® drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, Tuesday, July 11 (7/11), while supplies last,” it said in its news release.

Slurpee Week continues the summer celebration, when Slurpee-lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks July 12-18 and scan the 7‑Eleven mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks FREE,” the retailer said.

It noted that a day of giving away free slurpees is a tradition that started on the retailer’s 75th birthday in 2002.