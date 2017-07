Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The photos that have come out from Kam Chancellor's wedding Saturday night may have brought tears of joy to some Seahawks fans.

That's because the original "Legion of Boom" reunited for the wedding as groomsmen.

In matching gray suits Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Brandon Browner posed with Chancellor in several pics posted on Instagram. Browner even shared a little video taking us behind the scenes of Chancellor's big day.

What's better then one billionaire? Two #chancellorwedding A post shared by Brandon Browner (@bbrowner39) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Wedding day for Kam. #LOB #original @bambamkam @earl @bbrowner39 A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

@bambamkam big day so happy to be here to support you !!! LOB!!! A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Kings and Queens A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

đź‘‘ A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:40am PDT