The Ballard Locks celebrates 100 years with boat parade

BALLARD, Wash. — A parade of historic ships sailed through the Ballard Locks Sunday, to celebrate the Hiram M. Chittenden Ballard Locks’ 100th birthday.

The schooner Adventuress had the honor of leading the historic parade comprised of more than 40 historic vessels.

On July 4, 1917, the SS Roosevelt had that same honor leading the first boat parade of pleasure and commercial craft through the brand-new Locks.

“The locks have been quite an asset for the city and for tourism since we’ve been able to have them. And for the function of the locks, to raise the water in the lake and allow the commerce,” Ron Borowski said. “You know it’s part of the heritage, certainly, for Seattle and very much so for Ballard, so that’s a great thing.”

The Virginia Five of Puget Sound’s historic Mosquito Fleet and several other historic ships were part of Sunday’s re-creation of that 1917 boat parade celebrating the locks’ opening.