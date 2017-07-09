Sue Bird talks Storm homestand, WNBA All-Star Game and “Stand With Planned Parenthood Night” on “Q It Up Sports”

Storm point guard Sue Bird joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" on Sunday night, discussing the Storm's current five-game homestand, the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game at KeyArena on Saturday July 22, and the Storm's "Stand with Planned Parenthood" Night on Tuesday July 18.