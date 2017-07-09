Sounders throw some strikes at Rave Foundation event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Some Seattle Sounders FC players got the ball rolling and hopefully threw some strikes Sunday in an effort to help local kids.

A few select, pre-registered fans got to mingle with players and bowl.

"Our relationship with the community has always been very important, very unique. So we've always had events like these. And I think, us as players, as staff, we cherish these moments," said Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

The event at the Garage on Capitol Hill was for the Sounders' RAVE Foundation.

The Foundation helps raise funds for building soccer fields, holding soccer clinics, and donating balls -- all to help empower and inspire local kids.