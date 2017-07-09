Police fatally shoot man who fired at Bainbridge Island police from sailboat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. -- Officers shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after a standoff in the waters off Bainbridge Island.

Bainbridge Island Police spokeswoman Kellie Stickney said officers responded to a shots-fired call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Eagle Harbor. While investigating, a man opened fire at them from a sailboat.

After an hours-long standoff with police, a Kitsap County Regional SWAT team approached the vessel early Sunday. Stickney says the man aimed his weapon at officers and officers shot him.

She did not know immediately how many officers fired their weapons.

No one else was hurt during the incident.

The man's identity has not been released.

"We tried to end the event peacefully,“ said Bainbridge Island Police Chief, Matthew Hammer. “In the last four weeks, we've had surprisingly the third serious event."

The Washington State Department of Transportation Ferries suspended the route between Seattle and Bainbridge Island shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday as a precaution.

Officials are asking anyone with information about what they saw to call the Washington State Patrol.