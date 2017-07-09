Missing 83-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s in Brookdale area

TACOMA, Wa. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to find 83-year-old Cora Loucks, who walked away from her home in the Brookdale area. Loucks reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s and has recently begun wandering away.

Cora Loucks was reported missing by her family on the night of Saturday, July 8, 2017, after family members discovered she had broken through zip ties on a door and had left their house. The residence is located in the 2900 block of 136th St. Ct. E. in the Brookdale area of Pierce County.

Loucks is believed to have walked away from the home sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Cora Jean Loucks is a white female, 83 years old, 5’5”, 150 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white plaid button up shirt (pictured), black pants, tan slip on shoes, and prescription eyeglasses.

Loucks has walked away from her family home on two other occasions since May of 2017; in both cases she was located shortly after not far from her home and was not gone in darkness. She reportedly has the ability to recognize some landmarks but may be hostile toward females.