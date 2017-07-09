× Funeral Monday for Charleena Lyles, pregnant woman shot and killed by Seattle police

SEATTLE — The Seattle mother who was shot and killed in a standoff with police will be laid to rest at a public funeral Monday (July 10).

Charleena Lyles, a black, pregnant mother of four, was shot and killed in June by two Seattle police officers after she called to report an attempted burglary at her apartment.

Officers say after they arrived Lyles confronted them with knives and that is when they shot her.

Lyle’s family and some in the community question why the officers didn’t use non-lethal force and suggest her race may have played a role.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

Lyles’ funeral is open to the public. It will be held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 124 21st Avenue in Seattle at 10:30 a.m.

She will be laid to rest after at Hillcrest Burial Park, 1005 Rieten Road in Kent.