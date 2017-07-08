Washington State trooper shoots and kills man on I-5

A Washington State Trooper shot and killed a man along Interstate 5 in Lacey this morning. It happened on the southbound part of the freeway near milepost 110.

Since this is a shooting involving an officer, a team that includes a number of Thurston County law enforcement agencies have taken over the investigation.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office tells us the man was suicidal and approached a trooper's vehicle with a knife. Troopers say they told him several times to drop the knife, but he didn't. That's when one trooper pulled his gun and shot.

“All of our officers have mandatory training to deal with crisis intervention. And really, people who are in mental duress and who have mental illness and we’re just taught to diffuse it the best way that we can,” said Trooper Brooke Bova of the Washington State Patrol. “Unfortunately there are times when using our training and experience, it’s unsuccessful.”

The outer lane and shoulder of I-5 has been reopened to help get some of the traffic through, however the scene is expected to remain active until close to noon.

