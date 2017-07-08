Police respond to reported active shooter on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement is on scene of a reported active shooter situation in the Eagle Harbor area of Bainbridge Island.

The Bainbridge Island Fire Department tweeted a warning message just before 9:20 p.m., asking the public to stay away.

Avoid all shoreline near Eagle Harbor. Active shooter event in progress. https://t.co/6ABbH6ZILc — Bainbridge Island FD (@bainbridgefire) July 9, 2017

Bainbridge Island Chief of Police Matthew Hamner told Q13 News it was not known whether anyone was hit but officers were believed to be taking fire.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. city officials tweeted another warning, telling those who live nearby to shelter in place and avoid windows.

The Washington State Department of Transportation Ferries suspended the route between Seattle and Bainbridge Island shortly after 10 p.m.

A ferry leaving Seattle for Bainbridge was later cleared to resume for the 11:15 p.m. departure, but authorities said the active shooter situation was ongoing and advised everyone to keep clear of the shoreline.

Residents can receive direct emergency text messages by texting “98110” to “888777.”

This is a developing news story.