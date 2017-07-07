× Washington man sentenced to nearly 36 years for murder

EVERETT, Wash.– A Washington man was sentenced to nearly 36 years in prison for shooting another man and then burning and burying his body in a fire pit.

The Everett Herald reports George Hatt Jr. was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm. He also was found guilty of two firearms charges and tampering with physical evidence.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge George Appel says Hatt’s cold and cruel actions earned him the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Snohomish County prosecutor Hal Hupp pushed for the 36-year sentence, alleging Hatt planned to kill and then ultimately murdered Andrew Spencer in November 2015 in retaliation for a burglary.

Hatt apologized Thursday to Spencer’s family. His attorney instructed Hatt not to say much more, pending an appeal.