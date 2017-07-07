Special Seattle screenings coming up for new ‘Fallen’ law enforcement film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Special viewings of an award-winning documentary film are coming up soon in Seattle.

It's called ‘Fallen.’

It's a powerful film about loss within law enforcement and the families left behind.

It's narrated by Golden Globe and Emmy award winner, Michael Chiklis.

Fallen hits theaters nationwide on September 8th, but just a couple weeks from now, on Thursday July 20th there are two special screenings of the film at the Pacific Science Center Imax theaters in Seattle.

The first is at 6:30pm, followed by a second showing is at 8:30.

Tickets are $10 dollars and the film's director, Thomas Marchese, will be part of the event to host a ‘Q & A’ following both screenings.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets, get more information and support the film and the Behind the Badge Foundation through donations.