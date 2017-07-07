Macklemore surprises grandma on her 100th birthday in ‘Glorious’ new music video

One whole day to do whatever you want.

That was Macklemore’s 100th birthday surprise for his grandmother Helen — and it became his newest music video for the song “Glorious.”

“For my grandma Helen’s 100th birthday I flew down to California to surprise her.”

In just one day, the video has already racked up and impressive 2.5 million views on YouTube.

“Today we’re going to do whatever you want to do,” Macklemore says “Oh God, I want to do it all!” she replied.

But what does grandma Helen really want to do?

See for yourself in the video above, but we’ll say this — activities range from a trip to the lake, to egging a house, to a quick visit by a male stripper.

“Oh my God, I’ve never been so shocked in my life. For all the stuff I’ve gone through in my whole life, that was new. But you’ve got to be a good sport,” Helen Schott told The Modesto Bee.

Interestingly, the video was filmed in and around Helen’s real Modesto home.

“Honey, it was delightful,” she said. “We had a blast, the whole thing was a blast.”