Jose Oliva: High-violent gang member recently released from prison — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

The hunt is on in the Tri-Cities for a ‘high-violent’ gang member.

Jose Oliva — a.k.a. ‘Mono’ — is wanted for breaking probation on a felony extortion bust after being released from prison in April.

He’s also been convicted for several assaults.

He’s 31 years old, 5’4” and weighs 150 pounds.

Department of Corrections officers say he has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area, especially Kennewick and Pasco.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s anonymous: You never have to give your name and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.