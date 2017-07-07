× Flight attendant broke wine bottle over head of passenger who lunged for exit door during flight

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a flight attendant broke at least one wine bottle over the head of a passenger who lunged for an exit door during a struggle on a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night.

The disclosure came as 23-year-old Joseph Daniel Hudek IV of Tampa, Florida, appeared Friday in a federal courtroom in Seattle.

He is charged with interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A criminal complaint says Hudek was served one beer prior to takeoff and did not appear intoxicated.

It says Hudek came out of a bathroom about an hour into the flight and lunged for an exit door in the first-class section.

Two flight attendants tried to stop him and authorities say one broke a wine bottle on him during the struggle.

Other passengers restrained him and the plane returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday night. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.