Five arrested after drive-by shooting overnight in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Authorities arrested five people overnight after a drive-by shooting in Snohomish.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish Police were called to the 400 block of 22nd St. to the report of a broken window.

Deputies gave the following account of what happened:

“While police were conducting surveillance on the suspect’s residence last night, there were several reports to 911 of a drive-by shooting at the 400 block of 22nd St just before midnight. Witnesses described 10-12 shots being discharged from a silver passenger vehicle. About five minutes later, a silver passenger vehicle with five occupants was stopped at the 400 block of Covington Ct, near the residence of the arson suspect. In the vehicle in plain view was an assault-style rifle and spent bullet casings. In addition to the rifle, deputies recovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol from the driver, the 17 year-old arson suspect from the previous day. Several bullet casings from a 9mm were recovered at the scene of the drive-by shooting. The primary location where the drive-by took place had several bullet strikes on vehicles and buildings associated with the residence. A residence directly behind the location also had bullet damage, including in the bedroom furniture where the children and family were sleeping. No injuries were reported. “Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit developed probable cause to arrest a total of five males early this morning: The primary suspect, a 17 year-old Snohomish man, for first degree drive-by shooting, first degree assault and second degree arson;

An 18 year-old Everett man for first degree drive-by shooting and assault;

A second 18 year-old Everett man for first degree drive-by shooting and assault;

A 17 year-old Everett male for first degree drive-by shooting and assault;

An 18 year-old Snohomish man for first degree drive-by shooting and assault.”

The caller also reported that the night before fireworks had gone off inside a car — catching it on fire. Deputies said they had probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old Snohomish male for arson.