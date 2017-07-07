Fife pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 cars, including off-duty sheriff’s deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIFE, Wash. -- Authorities say a man walking down Pacific Hwy E in Fife died after being hit by a deputy and a another car.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, a man was in the middle of the street early Friday morning when he was struck by a deputy's vehicle and then a second car as well. The deputy, who is assigned to Burien police, was just coming off duty, and said he never saw the man in the street.

The pedestrian died at the scene. That person has not yet been identified.

Fife police are leading the investigation. They say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor with either of the drivers involved.

A section of Pacific Highway East just east of the Puyallup River was expected to be closed through at least 7:00 a.m.

Southbound Interstate 5 was already bumper-to-bumper because of a new phase of construction.