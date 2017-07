SEATTLE — The local Ethiopian community is hosting a big soccer tournament in Renton this weekend, in the hope that what’s happening on the sidelines could help save a mother’s life.

A bone marrow drive is taking place at the Ethiopian North America Soccer Tournament in Renton.

They’re hoping to find a match for Elsa Nega, an Ethiopian-Canadian woman who was diagnosed with leukemia and is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant.

