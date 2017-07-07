Christopher McCarty: Deputies searching for ‘high-violent’ sex offender who cut off GPS monitor

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a registered sex offender.

Christopher Dale McCarty is 50-years-old. Deputies say he recently removed his GPS monitor and has failed to check in with the Department of Corrections.

McCarty is listed as a high violent sex offender. His charges included two counts of second-degree voyeurism and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

If you can tell police where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

It is anonymous.