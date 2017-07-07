Carolina Panthers secretly tweet lyrics to ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ theme song

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Now, this is a story all about how the Carolina Panthers flipped-turned Twitter upside down…

On Friday, the football team’s official Twitter account revealed they had been secretly tweeting the lyrics to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song over the past three days.

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

The account even tweeted the lyrics in reverse–what pros! Take a look at their masterpiece:

This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Story of the week? Find out in our roundup of headlines from around the web 📰: https://t.co/s53euXvbOj pic.twitter.com/uqZs2s1and — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

All our rookies know how to put in work 💪 📸: https://t.co/DAuCvd8hTp pic.twitter.com/4U4JgeTphH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

How does the #Panthers O-Line look heading into training camp? Position Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoAjiQ6 pic.twitter.com/z4gKSfH8QR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

"My prime better be now" More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXd9uhK pic.twitter.com/o5s3YZylh7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Life is more fun with #Panthers football 🙌 20 more days till training camp! pic.twitter.com/rsVjGpSkeu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Got a photo that shows off your #Panthers pride? Share it for a chance to win a VIP trip to training camp! Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI pic.twitter.com/ZIsAJm6mnU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Flipped into the end zone! This play never gets old. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/YKFPps422r — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Turned from teammate to coach. Catch up with former #Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery. https://t.co/515S4oOgAM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Upside from the start! Watch @CMcCaffrey5 dominate this game of Pee Wee football. pic.twitter.com/0z83GeLQhV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

and you are officially ready for football season! 🙌 https://t.co/MJTARlvX4M — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

"I'd single out Cam Newton. He came back extremely focused" Training Room Standouts » https://t.co/zoVFstY4XE pic.twitter.com/a3t8oYpVJU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Like blink-182? @benboulware7 does! He also took over our Instagram story today! pic.twitter.com/hfgrWx9LPM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

A happy birthday to Matt Kalil! 🎉🎂🎁 pic.twitter.com/jwAOuJQBIx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

Minute by minute, the season is getting closer! #KeepPounding https://t.co/vlOdb48bjP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

Sit back, take a break from work and enjoy some highlights of #LUUUUKE pic.twitter.com/08trfPLvu9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

Right tackle is up for grabs. Who will be the starter come Week 1? OL Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoA1HYy pic.twitter.com/odWkAFiwrB — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

There is still time to win a VIP trip to training camp from @MillerLite! More Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI #PlayLikeAPanther pic.twitter.com/EbhaXK9EoK — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

"I'll always miss playing," says Jerricho Cotchery. But he's looking ahead – and looking forward to coaching 📰: https://t.co/KceNT7xrUE pic.twitter.com/OhjwRkWlhR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

“You don’t play the game to be second best” More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXdr5Gk pic.twitter.com/qRIhPz8CTt — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

“I knew if I wanted to make the team, it was going to be on special teams" Read More » https://t.co/0hFEjnJg4d pic.twitter.com/Bba4RecsmP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

Became a #Panthers fan after living in Charlotte. Help Mark Reynolds make the All Star Game! #BeLikeMark https://t.co/66OaItj0V7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017

The grind continues! @Brad_B21 took over our Instagram account to give us an inside look at his training routine. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/f7RaMY94yz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017

Prince. Hornets. Nickelodeon. Superman. Just some of the 🔥 kicks Cam’s worn over the years More 📸: https://t.co/ZRNHRB0FiV pic.twitter.com/UPL9CFIdFI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017

Town Pride! Help Charlottean Mark Reynolds reach the All Star Game, #Panthers fans! #BeLikeMark https://t.co/MKl0LTFgTP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017

Called upon to fill the void left by A.J. Klein, David Mayo is ready to step up Read More » https://t.co/XF4796aRZT pic.twitter.com/91SQRDDjaM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017

🔔 Random Giveaway! RT for a chance to win a #Panthers mini helmet! We'll pick a random winner by 3PM today. pic.twitter.com/WOiPFsLSiC — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017

Well played. Panthers: 1, Twitterverse: 0.