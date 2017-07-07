× 2 U.S. bombers accompanied by U.S. and South Korean fighter jets fly over Korean Peninsula

WASHINGTON — Two U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula Friday in response to North Korea’s increasing ballistic missile and nuclear threat, according to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces.

North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Tuesday, with US intelligence classifying the rocket as a new missile that has not been seen before.

“North Korea’s actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland,” Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, said.

“Let me be clear, if called upon we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces.”

The two U.S. bombers flew from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and conducted a 10-hour mission.

They flew to the Korean Peninsula, where they were joined by South Korean F-15 fighter jets and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets.

“The B-1Bs practiced attack capabilities by releasing inert weapons at the Pilsung Range,” according to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces.

The Pilsung Range is an air-to-ground training range in the center of the Republic of Korea in Kwangon province. It is jointly operated by the U.S. Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).

On their way back to Guam, the B-1Bs were joined by Koku Jieitai (Japanese Air Self-Defense Force) F-2 fighter jets over the East China Sea.