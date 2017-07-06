× ‘TriMet Barber’: Portland sex offender convicted of cutting woman’s hair on bus

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A jury has convicted a sex offender who cut a woman’s hair on a TriMet bus and has a history of indecent acts on public transportation.

Jared Weston Walter, 30, was convicted Thursday morning on charges of harassment and interfering with public transportation. He was sentenced to two years in jail.

In May, police asked for the public’s help tracking down Walter, who is a registered sex offender, after they said he cut a woman’s hair on a bus.

A man later spotted Walter in southeast Portland and held him down until police arrived to make the arrest.

Walter has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women’s hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women’s hair on TriMet buses in 2013 and cutting a woman’s hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.

At the time of his arrest in 2013, he had recently been paroled from prison. Walter was sentenced to two years behind bars in 2013 and then six months in jail in another case in 2015.

The two counts each of harassment and interfering with public transportation against Walter in the most recent case are misdemeanor charges