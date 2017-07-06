Tacoma’s ‘You Gotta Catch Me’ fugitive is arrested in Oregon

SEATTLE — U.S. Marshals in Portland said Thursday they had arrested a Tacoma fugitive wanted for a shooting last month and who reportedly challenged police to catch him.

A judge had issued a warrant for the arrest of 17-year-old Dale Scott Madden, who faces two charges of first-degree assault, one charge of first-degree robbery and one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was wanted for a shooting outside the University of Puget Sound Fieldhouse last month.

The police learned Madden likes to call himself “Playboi Diesel” and found his tweet the day of the shooting – since deleted – that said “Never turn myself in you gotta catch me.”

According to probable-cause documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court:

Madden made arrangements to meet a 17-year-old boy and his girlfriend in front of UPS to buy some Xanax.

When the victim pulled up, Madden walked up to the car, reached through the window and grabbed the victim by the throat. Police say Madden then pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim hand over the drugs.

The victim threw the car into gear and tried to speed away, but Madden started shooting. The victim was hit in the face and left shoulder.

The victim was able to drive to the hospital, despite a collapsed lung and a bullet lodged in his jaw. His girlfriend had ducked from the gunfire and wasn’t hurt.

An ex-girlfriend said Madden then went to her house, telling an alternate version of the story in which the victim shot first. Madden fled her house when her stepfather found him there.

The ex-girlfriend told police Madden was dangerous, and said he’d likely get in a shootout with the police if they tried to arrest him.