Police: Call 911 if you see missing Seattle man who disappeared 11 days ago

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking for help to find 43-year-old David Dancause who disappeared 11 days ago.

Dancause was last seen leaving his apartment at 6:15 a.m. in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle on the morning of Sunday, June 25. That was the day of the Pride Parade.

David left his wallet, car and most of his keys behind. His family says he has never missed a day of work in 10 years, loves his family and has no drug abuse or mental health issues.

He is 5’6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. David was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes. He was carrying a black messenger bag.

David’s family members, friends, and coworkers are desperately searching for him and are praying for his safe return.

Please call 911 if you see him. More information and photos available here.