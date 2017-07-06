× Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 52-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in Marysville.

Marysville police were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday about a man who had been hit by a car at 4th Street and northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.

Investigators discovered that the victim had been hit by a car while in the crosswalk of the ramp.

Medics took the victim to Providence Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Marysville detectives are seeking the public’s help. Anyone with information about the vehicle that may have struck the pedestrian are asked to call 360-363-8350.

The northbound I-5 on-ramp was closed for about 2.5 hours.