One person in custody after 3 homes burn on Whidbey Island

LANGLEY, Wash. — Fire destroyed one home and damaged two others Thursday morning on Whidbey Island, and authorities said they took one person into custody.

According to the Island County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called around 6:00 a.m. to Capt Vancouver Drive in Langley.

Deputies said the fire appears to be suspicious and one person was taken into custody. Fire investigators were called to the scene.

Firefighters remained on scene hours later working to put out hot spots.

No further details have been released. Q13 News has a crew headed to the scene.