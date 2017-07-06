× Microsoft to cut up to 3,000 jobs in major reorganization

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft has announced a major reorganization including plans to layoff several thousand employees around the globe.

CNBC reports the company could cut around 3,000 jobs, about 10 percent of its total sales force. Most of the changes would reportedly affect employees outside of the United States.

Microsoft said while it’s cutting jobs in some areas, it is expanding in others.

Geekwire obtained the following statement from Microsoft:

“Microsoft is implementing changes to better serve our customers and partners. Today, we are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated. Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time-to-time, re-deployment in others.”

Widespread rumors circulated last week indicating that layoffs were imminent, and that Microsoft was planning to focus on how it sells its cloud services product called Azure.