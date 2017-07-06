Firefighters save nearly a dozen people in two Snoqualmie River rescues

FALL CITY, Wash. — Nearly a dozen people are safe after two separate water rescues on the Snoqualmie River within hours of each other.

Four people were rescued near Fall City, Washington around 6 p.m. Wednesday after they were seen clinging to a tree in the water.

Firefighters helped three of the people from the shore, using a system of ropes.

The fourth person was plucked off a log by a rescue boat and brought to shore.

About four hours later, a second group of seven people had to be rescued after they got stuck on a sand bar.

Firefighters used their swift water rescue boat to help that group to shore.

No word yet if anyone was injured or how they ended up in the water.