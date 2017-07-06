× Father, four children stabbed to death; mother in custody

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – (Gwinnett Daily Post) – A mother has been taken into custody after her husband and four young children were found stabbed to death early Thursday morning, according to Gwinnett County Police.

At 4:47 a.m., a woman called 911 and said several people had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found one adult male and four children deceased.

A fifth child was found suffering from serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

“We have an adult female detained,” Gwinnett Police Cpl. Michele Pihera said. “It’s safe to say she’s the wife and mother of the people who resided inside the home.”

Q13 News isn’t naming the woman because she hasn’t been charged.

Cpl. Pihera said the suspect was taken to Gwinnett County Police headquarters, where she’s being questioned.

Gwinnett County has seen a number of horrific crimes recently:

Teens allegedly rape mother in front of son, throw boiling water on her

Teen admits to killing her grandparents and sealing up their room – then inviting friends over for a party

Couple sentenced for locking son in basement for several years

Police: 14-year-old helped kill pizza delivery driver

Mom screams as she tells 911 her sons are coming upstairs to kill her — ‘My children are trying to kill me’

Police said all of the children appear to be under the age of 10. The male victim was in his mid-30s. The suspect confirmed to police that she is the mother to all the children — and the male victim was the father. The family all resided together at the house.

A search warrant was obtained and detectives along with crime scene personnel are still inside the house processing the evidence and taking photographs. Police said additional detectives are interviewing neighbors about the family.

Pihera said the deceased victims are still inside the home. After the scene has been processed, the Medical Examiner’s Office will remove the bodies and conduct autopsies to conclusively determine how each of the victims died, she said.

“This is a horrendous crime,” Pihera said. “What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand.”

“We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery,” she added.