× Boy, 16, dies after falling from Puyallup bridge

PUYALLUP, Wash. – A 16-year-old boy fell from a bridge in Puyallup and died early Thursday morning, police said.

Puyallup police said the boy was walking across the North Meridian Bridge at 3:50 a.m. with a 15-year-old friend, and jumped over the railing. Police believe the boy might’ve thought the bridge was connected to another bridge when he made the jump.

The boy fell 30 feet to a sandbar along the Puyallup River.

Police and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue tried to save the boy, but he died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

The bridge is in the 1100 block of N. Meridian.